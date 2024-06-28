Man in Chandigarh booked for abetment to suicide after wife ends life

Four days after a Sector-44 resident ended her life, her husband was booked for abetment on Thursday. The victim, who resided in Chandigarh’s Sector 44, had a minor altercation with her husband over some matter (HT Photos)

The case was registered on the complaint of her father.

On June 23, a 34-year-old resident of Sector 44 was found hanging in her house. The deceased, an IT engineer, worked for a private company in Gurugram but was working from home for the past few months.

Police had said that on June 22 night, the victim had a minor altercation with her husband over some matter, after which she allegedly ended her life. The incident came to light on Sunday morning, when her husband woke up and did not find her in the room. He searched for her and found her body in another room. Police reached the spot and rushed her to Government Medical College and Hospital Sector-32 where doctors declared her brought dead.

No suicide note was found and inquest proceedings were initiated. Now, acting on her father’s complaint, police have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 34 police station.