Man in Punjab’s Moga kills wife with lethal injection, arrested

A Moga resident was arrested on Wednesday for killing his wife with a lethal injection. The accused has been identified as Rohit Sharma of Moga city. On Tuesday, Monika Sharma was found dead inside her house near Pahar Singh chowk in Moga and her husband Rohit was missing.

Superintendent of police Ajayraj Singh said that on Tuesday, after suspicion by the neighbours, police opened a locked house and Monika was found dead on a bed inside the house. “As no one was found at home, we contacted the deceased’s father Parminder Pal a resident of Shahkot in Jalandhar. The deceased’s father said Monika was married to Rohit in 2017 and he used to beat her regularly. Two months ago, they had sent Monika back with Rohit after he assured he will not indulge in domestic violence. He claimed that Monika told him that Rohit want to kill her. Following this we registered a case,” he said.

“A special team was constituted to nab the accused and within a few hours after the killing, Rohit was arrested. During interrogation, Rohit confessed that he killed his wife with a lethal injection. Police have recovered the injection used in the crime from the accused’s possession. Rohit is already facing two criminal cases registered under various sections,” he added. A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the city south police station at Moga.

A police officer said that Rohit was a drug addict and was lodged in the jail last year in a case. “After seeing the condition of the body, it appears that Monika was killed atleast four days ago. On Tuesday, Rohit fled from the house after body of the deceased started to smell. The accused stayed inside his house for more than three days along with his two-year-old son, while his wife was lying dead on the bed. Rohit used to run a medical shop with his father and knew about the medical drugs,” he added.