Man injured in bear attack in Srinagar
Srinagar: A man was injured by a wild bear in the posh uptown area of Srinagar triggering a massive hunt by the wildlife authorities in the city on Sunday.
The animal, along with a cub, was caught on a CCTV camera in the Jawahar Nagar area, prompting people to inform the police and wildlife department.
“The bear and a small cub are roaming in the Rajbagh locality of Srinagar. Wildlife officials and police are on the job,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.
“Citizens of this and nearby areas are advised to remain indoors till the animals are caught. If anyone notices or sees the bear, please inform on SHO Rajbagh’s number,” it said.
An official of Rajbagh Police Station said that the bear attacked a man, in his 40s, in Rajbagh.
“The man was rushed to a hospital and was later discharged,” the official said.
A massive search operation was started by the wildlife and police in the Rajbagh and Jawahar Nagar areas where the animals were last seen.
Central Kashmir, wildlife warden, Altaf Hussain said that they received information about the animals on Sunday morning from the police control room and deputed a team to track the animal.
“There are some CCTVs outside Jawahar Nagar quarters which confirm the presence of a black bear and a cub. So we are checking all the probable areas,” he said.
The wildlife team and police have been scouting the agricultural department office too. “It is a big campus and there are some abandoned buildings here and also some vegetation areas. The staff is searching and looking if they get any impressions,” Hussain said.
The official urged people in this area to limit their movement and remain away from abandoned structures and vegetation.
“We can’t conclusively say where the animals would have gone. So the inhabitants of the area are requested not to allow their children on lawns and keep their gates closed till we are able to spot the animals,” he said.
Not far from here a leopard was spotted and ultimately captured in March this year in the state capital’s high-security Church Lane, near the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain and forest range.
Five youth killed in car crash in Una
Dharamshala Five people were killed when the car in which they were travelling fell into fields after hitting a pole at Kuthar Kalan village near district headquarters Una on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Rajan Jaswal and Amal, residents of Saloh village in Haroli subdivision, Vishal Chaudhary of Majara village in Una subdivision, Simranjit Singh from Hazipur in Rupnagar district of Punjab and Anup Singh hailing from Jhalera village in Una.
Youth arrested for rape of a minor, another held for abduction
The police said Sajad Ali Sofi of Gulshanbagh, Lal bazaar, was arrested for raping a minor girl in the same locality. “In this regard, an FIR No. 53/2022 under sections 376 of IPC and sections 3/4 of POCSO Act was registered at Lal Bazar police station,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet. The police said that another youth was arrested from Shalteng Srinagar on Saturday for the abduction of a girl.
TMC, BJP spar after bombs hurled at saffron rally in Cooch Behar, two injured
At least two men were injured when country-made bombs blasted during a rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi area on Sunday. The two men, who the BJP said were its members, are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The BJP took out the rally to protest against the ruling Trinamool Congress that has been plagued by several raids by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Rise of last person, victory for neglected sections: Gulam Ali after being nominated to Rajya Sabha
Jammu Ecstatic over his nomination to the Rajya Sabha, Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader from Gujjar community Gulam Ali Khatana on Sunday said the decision reflects the rise of the last person and is a victory for the poor sections of the society. Khatana thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision and said he is working for the upliftment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Brief heavy rainfall spell leaves Pune city flooded, power cuts, hsg socs waterlogged
Pune: A two-hour intense rainfall in the city on Sunday evening left several areas waterlogged, huge traffic jams, power supply disruptions and flooded parking lots, disturbing the normal life of residents. Between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm, Magarpatta and Pashan reported 55 mm rainfall while Shivajinagar recorded 16 mm rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department. IMD had predicted moderate rainfall for Pune on Sunday.
