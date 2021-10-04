Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man jumps into canal along with two sons in Amritsar

Updated on Oct 04, 2021 04:22 PM IST
A father jumped into the Sultanwind canal in Amritsar along with his two sons on Sunday night. The bodies were recovered on Monday. (Representative image)
By HT Correspondent

A 38-year-old man committed suicide along with his two sons, aged seven years and two years, by jumping into a Sultanwind canal in Amritsar.

Police recovered the three bodies 13 hours after the incident on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the father took his sons out on the pretext of treating them to ice-cream.

“When the three didn’t return home for over an hour, we began looking for them. My son’s phone was switched off. But we managed to get the location traced and it was found near the Sultanwind canal,” said the children’s paternal grandfather, who is a retired policeman.

“The police found my son’s motorcycle and phone near the canal,” he added.

A case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.

The victim had been working in a knitting factory in Amritsar.

The police are trying to ascertain the cause behind his taking the extreme step.

