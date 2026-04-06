Man killed by son over property in Dabwali

A 65-year-old man was reportedly run over by his 35-year-old son at Ahmadpur Darewala village in Dabwali on Sunday night allegedly to usurp property. A 65-year-old man was reportedly run over by his 35-year-old son at Ahmadpur Darewala village in Dabwali on Sunday night. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The deceased has been identified as Jaswant Singh. According to police officials, the incident occurred at 10.35 pm on Sunday night when Jaswant was returning home from his fields and his son Ram Singh intercepted him on the street.

The police said that the father-son duo exchanged heated arguments following which Ram drove his Jeep over his father and then attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon.

“He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead,” said a spokesman of Dabwali police.

According to family sources, the accused Ram Singh’s sister Baint Kaur got married in Punjab and her husband was murdered by his cousin.

“Ram Singh was taking care of his sister’s in-law’s land and a couple of months ago, some portion of land was sold. Ram Singh did not give money received from the land deal to his sister and his father was upset with him. Even, the accused was trying to usurp his father’s 12 acres of land,” said the relatives.

A spokesman of Dabwali police said that the accused was booked in a murder case and efforts are on to arrest him.