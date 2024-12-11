Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man killed in drunken brawl, body set ablaze

ByPress Trust of India, Hoshiarpur
Dec 11, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Around midnight, an argument broke out between Rampa and Nusam. Despite attempts by Chammu and Sushma to intervene, the fight escalated

A migrant worker was brutally killed by a person allegedly following an argument while drinking alcohol in the fields at Chak Singha village in Garhshankar subdivision here, police said on Tuesday.

After the murder, the assailant threw the body into a bonfire before fleeing the scene, they said. (HT File)
After the murder, the assailant threw the body into a bonfire before fleeing the scene, they said. (HT File)

After the murder, the assailant threw the body into a bonfire before fleeing the scene, they said.

Migrant labourer Rampa alias Raju of Jharkhand, along with his family had been living in a room on the farmland, which belongs to a local, where he worked as a labourer.

The police said on the night of December 8, Rampa, his brother Chammu Kumar and friend Nusam Toofanu (also from Jharkhand) were having alcohol near the farm motor room and warming themselves by a bonfire made of paddy straw. Rampa’s wife Sushma and the couple’s child were also present at the motor room.

Around midnight, an argument broke out between Rampa and Nusam. Despite attempts by Chammu and Sushma to intervene, the fight escalated, they said.

In a fit of rage, Nusam grabbed a sickle and allegedly attacked Rampa, striking him multiple times on the head, face, eyes and left arm.

Rampa fell to the ground, after which Nusam allegedly dragged him and threw him into the fire, causing severe burns and eventually death, the police said, adding that Chammu and Sushma ran away from the scene with the child.

Nusam also fled the spot with the weapon, the police said.

The following morning, Chammu informed the nearby police post in this district about the incident. The police arrived at the scene, and after taking the body in its possession, sent it for postmortem, the police said.

Nusam has been arrested and charged with murder and causing disappearance of evidence of offence by the Garhshankar police here and further investigations are underway, the police said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On