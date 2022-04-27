Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man kills father with sword in Ferozepur village

A 21-year-old man killed his father, 42, with a sword at a village in Ferozepur. Gurmukh Singh of Pyareana village, Ferozepur, had some family dispute with his son Gursewak Singh
(HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 06:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

A 21-year-old man killed his father, 42, with a sword at a village in Ferozepur on Wednesday. As per information, Gurmukh Singh of Pyareana village, Ferozepur, had some family dispute with his son Gursewak Singh. The duo reportedly indulged in a fight which later turned violent when Gursewak attacked his father with a sword. Gurmukh died on the spot. Charanjit Singh, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, said a case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against the accused and a hunt was on to nab him.

Other short stories

Body of 9-year-old boy recovered from canal, father missing

Ferozepur : The body of a nine-year-old boy was recovered from the tail end of the Malukpura minor canal at Gumjal village on Tuesday while a search is on to trace his 35-year-old father who reportedly jumped into the canal at Abohar in Fazilka district on Tuesday. The 35-year-old man’s father said he had sent a message to his brother that he along with his son was going to jump into the canal as he was depressed due to a financial crisis. “When we started searching for them, my son’s bike and grandson’s school bag were found near the bank of the canal,” the father said.

