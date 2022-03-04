Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man kills infant daughter after tiff with wife in Tarn Taran
chandigarh news

Man kills infant daughter after tiff with wife in Tarn Taran

A man allegedly killed his five-month-old daughter following a tiff with his wife in the Muradpura locality of Tarn Taran city
Man kills infant daughter after tiff with wife in Tarn Taran.
Published on Mar 04, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

TARN TARAN : A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his five-month-old daughter following a tiff with his wife in the Muradpura locality of Tarn Taran city, police said on Thursday.

Police have booked Abzal Nath under Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is yet to be arrested, the police said.

The case has been registered on the complaint of his wife Mukho. She said: “I have been living separately from my husband. On March 2, I went to my husband’s home to take my daughter along with me but he started arguing with me. After this, my sister-in-law’s husband came and asked my husband to finish my daughter who is the main problem of the quarrel. Hearing this, my husband threw my daughter on the ground. She got injuries and was rushed to Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev hospital where she died.”

Tarn Taran city station house officer (SHO) Upkar Singh said they have registered a case against the accused and their raids were on to nab him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP