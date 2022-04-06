Man kills maternal grandfather, aunt in Karnal

A man allegedly shot his maternal grandfather and aunt to death at Ichhanpur village of Assandh subdivision in Karnal district over a property dispute.

Sarvjit Kaur, another aunt of the accused, also sustained pellet injuries. Police said the deceased have been identified as Joginder Singh (70) and Prabhjeet Kaur (40), residents of Ichhanpur.

The investigators said the incident took place late on Monday when accused Fateh Singh opened fire using the licensed weapon of deceased Joginder Singh.

After getting information, villagers and relatives gathered near the crime scene and the injured were rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared Joginder and Prabhjeet dead. The accused had managed to flee with the gun.

Initial investigation revealed that the reason behind the murders was property dispute.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

The family said Joginder had three daughters and Fateh is son of his daughter who is married in Uttar Pradesh. Since his childhood, Fateh was living with Joginder. Two years ago, Fateh got married and used to have arguments with Joginder.

Assandh police station in-charge Baljeet Singh said a case has been registered against Fateh Singh under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Arms Act and investigation is on.

He said the bodies have been handed over to the family after postmortem. The injured is admitted at KCGMCH and her condition is stated to be stable.