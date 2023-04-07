Sonepat farmhouse skeleton recovery: Accused secretly married victim in hopes of securing Canada PR

The Bhiwani police, probing the killing of a 22-year-old woman from Rohtak whose skeletal remains were recovered from a farmhouse in Garhi Jhanjhara village of Sonepat on Tuesday, revealed that the accused had secretly married her even though he had not legally separated from his first wife.

Bhiwani police, probing the killing of a 22-year-old woman from Rohtak whose skeletal remains were recovered from a farmhouse in Garhi Jhanjhara village of Sonepat on Tuesday, revealed that the accused had secretly married her even though he had not legally separated from his first wife.

The accused, Sunil alias Shilu, had a sour relationship with his first wife and planned to settle in Canada with the help of the victim, Monika.

“The accused assumed that he could shift to Canada if Monika was granted Permanent Residence (PR) there. Monika was aware of his first marriage but still married him secretly,” revealed Bhiwani CIA in-charge Ravindra.

“She made several trips to India between January and May last year and the duo secretly tied the knot at a temple in Ghaziabad, before registering it in a court in May,” the inspector added.

He added that Monika’s family was not aware of her return to India. After failing to reach her, they filed a missing person’s complaint last year.

On what led to the murder, the inspector stated that Monika wanted to stay with Sunil but the latter wanted to send her back to Canada to secure the PR. This led to tensions between the two and Sunil started suspecting that Monika may only create hurdles in his Canada plans and thus decided to kill her.

He killed her on June 29, 2022, pumping two bullets in her head. Later, he dug a pit in his farmhouse and buried her body there.

The FIR was registered on November 16 last year after Monika’s aunt, a resident of Ganaur, Sonepat, complained to the police that she had received information that her niece had returned to India but the family had no clue about it.

The victim had come in contact with the accused at this aunt’s house.

The aunt had told the police that they suspected that Sunil had abducted her.

When the Ganaur police failed to crack the case, it was transferred to the Bhiwani police.

Bhiwani superintendent of police (SP) Ajit Singh Shekhawat said the Bhiwani CIA has solved the case with the arrest of Sunil, who confessed to the murder.

The autopsy of the mortal remains of the victim was done on Wednesday and a bullet was recovered, said Kumar.

“After marriage, both stayed together in Panipat’s Samalkha without informing anyone. He had buried the body at his farmhouse. When the pit was dug on Tuesday, the woman’s skeleton was found. The post-mortem was conducted and a DNA test will be conducted to confirm the same. The CIA staff is questioning the accused while taking him on remand,” the SP added.

