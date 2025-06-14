Man kills uncle over land dispute in Ferozepur village

A man shot dead his uncle over a land dispute in Ferozepur’s Akku Maste Kee village on Friday morning. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Mukhtiar Singh. As per information, Mukhtiar had gone to work in his field when his nephew Sukhdev Singh turned up there. A verbal duel broke out during which Sukhdev pulled out his licensed gun and opened fire at Mukhtiar, leaving him critically injured. The victim was rushed to the Ferozepur civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Mukhtiar’s brother Sahib Singh said, “It was a minor argument over land. No one expected things to turn so ugly. Suddenly, Sukhdev pulled out his pistol and shot my brother.”

Senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu visited the civil hospital to meet the grieving family. Addressing the media, he said, “Preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting stemmed from a trivial dispute between the victim and his nephew. Statements from family members have been recorded, and further investigation is underway.”

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Arms Act. A hunt is on for the accused.