Man makes off with bank customer’s 50,000 in Mohali

Police are on the lookout for an unidentified man who stole ₹50,000 from an ATM kiosk in Phase 1 after the machine failed to accept the cash deposit by a bank customer.
The cash was deposited in the Union Bank machine by Sandeep Singh of Phase 4. But the machine developed a glitch and neither accepted nor returned the cash. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 03:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Assuming that the cash had gone in, Sandeep left the spot, only to realise later that the debit was never made in his bank account. He returned to the ATM and confirmed that the bank balance had not changed. On obtaining the CCTV footage from the bank, Sandeep found that a man waiting behind him picked up the money after he left.

Sandeep said he had borrowed the money from his brother-in-law for his father’s treatment. He submitted the video with his complaint to the police, who have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Phase 1 SHO Sumit Mor said they were scanning the CCTV footage for clues and will take action after investigation.

