Man murdered in Kotkapura, unidentified persons booked

Published on Apr 17, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Faridkot : The district police have booked three unidentified persons for the murder of a 40-year-old man in Faridkot district’s Kotkapura on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Angrez Singh of Maur village in the district. Sub-inspector Gurjinderpal Singh said a case has been registered based on the complaint of the victim’s neighbour, Kulwinder Singh.

In his complaint, Kulwinder said three men carrying weapons attacked them near Bahman Wala Road when he along with his wife, son and neighbour Angrez were on the way on a bike to Kotkapura. Angrez sustained injuries on his head as he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and they all fell from the bike,” he added.

Police said that the injured were rushed to the Kotkapura civil hospital where Angrez was declared brought dead while Kulwinder and his wife were referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot. “CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to identify the attackers,” police said. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 34 (common intension) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Kotkapura city police station.

