Man murders nephew, hides body in drum

In a shocking incident, a mas was booked on Saturday for murdering his 20-year-old nephew and hiding his body in a drum on the roof of a house at Guru Kripa Colony in Bhattian village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Vivekanand alias Sapu Mandal. He is the younger brother of the deceased father of the victim, Piyush Mandal, a factory worker.

After the death of his elder brother, Sapu had been living with Piyush and his mother Sarita Devi for the past two and a half years. Devi runs a grocery shop in the area.

Devi told police that after a spat with Sapu, she had been living separately from him at another house in the colony for the past one month.

Her son went missing on December 5 and she suspected Sapu of kidnapping him, but he refuted the allegations. The accused told Devi that Piyush had gone to Delhi for a cricket tournament. She tried calling on Piyush’s phone, but it was switched off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added that on Saturday, a neighbour told her that he had seen Sapu taking sacks of soils to the roof and about foul smell emanating from the drum. After she found the drum sealed with cement, she informed police.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Maninder Bedi said that police broke the drum and found the decomposed body stuffed inside it.

A murder case has been lodged against Sapu and a hunt is on for his arrest.

Bedi added that the reason behind the murder will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused. The body has been sent to civil hospital for postmortem and the cause of death can be ascertained only after receiving the report, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}