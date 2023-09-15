Man objecting to loud music attacked with flower pot in Chandigarh’s Sector 25

A man attacked his neighbour with a flower pot after the latter objected to loud music at his house in Sector 25, police said on Friday.

(Getty image)

The accused, identified as Sonu, 34, has been arrested.

Police were alerted by Sanjiv, brother of the victim, Guddu. He complained that on September 9, his neighbour Sonu was playing loud music.

As he was hosting some guests, his brother Guddu went to Sonu’s house around 10 pm to lower the volume. But Sonu instead started arguing with him and when Guddu was returning home, Sonu, along with his aides, hit him in the head with a flower pot.

Guddu suffered head injury and was admitted to PGIMER.

The accused was produced before court and sent to judicial custody.

