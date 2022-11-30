Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man opens fire at uncle, aunt over land feud in Panipat

Man opens fire at uncle, aunt over land feud in Panipat

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:33 AM IST

Police said that the victims Ajit Singh and his wife Seema Rani have been admitted at a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable

Man opens fire at uncle, aunt over land feud in Panipat
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: A man allegedly opened fire at his uncle and aunt, injuring the couple in Untla village in Panipat district over a property dispute on Tuesday.

Police said that the victims Ajit Singh and his wife Seema Rani have been admitted at a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

Ajit, in his statement to police, alleged that he had a dispute over a piece of agricultural land with the family of his brother. On Tuesday, when he along with his wife was returning from Matlauda, his nephew Kuldeep alias Gandhi along with one Vazeer fired seven rounds at them and fled the spot. The couple received minor injuries in the attack.

Ajit alleged that the accused had in the past also attacked him three times.

Police said that on the complaint of victims, an FIR has been registered under sections 307 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act against Kuldeep and Vazeer and investigation to arrest them was going on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP