Man presumed kidnapped found dead in Morni Hills

The body of a 23-year-old youth was found in a decomposed state from Morni Hills, weeks after his brother lodged a police complaint on suspicion of kidnapping.

The man, Dhananjay of Mauli Jagran, reportedly had an affair with a woman in his neighbourhood whose husband and family members allegedly killed him.

As per information, the woman, 27, was married to an alcoholic who used to thrash her and not give her enough money for sustenance. She eventually got close to Dhananjay, a labourer. The duo allegedly eloped to Jaipur but returned in mid-September after they ran out of money.

On finding out about the affair, the woman’s husband called him to her mother’s house in Mouli village “for a talk”. There they allegedly beat him up and killed him, and disposed of the body at Morni around September 18.

They later told the woman that Dhananjay had agreed to never see her again, and taken a train to Bihar.

The woman later enquired if he had reached home, and was told Dhananjay had gone missing. Later, his brother got in touch with the woman and complained to police on suspicion that Dhananjay had been kidnapped by the woman’s family members.

A kidnapping case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station on September 28.

Based on this, police arrested the woman’s mother, Kamlesh, 48, and her relatives Anuj alias Amarnath, 19, Sanjay, 26, and Raj Bahadur, 27. Based on their interrogation, police recovered the decomposed body.

Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be added to the previously registered case. Police are also on the lookout for the woman’s husband who is the prime accused and one more accused person Vijay Pal.