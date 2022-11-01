Man rapes nine-year-old tenant in Kapurthala

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her landlord on October 30, police said on Tuesday.

The girl’s parents were not home when the incident took place.The minor narrated the ordeal to her parents when they returned home, following which, the minor’s mother lodged a police complaint on Monday.

The accused is on the run. The family had been living in the rented accommodation for four years. A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered.