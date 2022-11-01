Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man rapes nine-year-old tenant in Kapurthala

Published on Nov 01, 2022 03:44 PM IST

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her landlord on October 30, police said on Tuesday

ByPress Trust of India, Kapurthala

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her landlord on October 30, police said on Tuesday.

The girl’s parents were not home when the incident took place.The minor narrated the ordeal to her parents when they returned home, following which, the minor’s mother lodged a police complaint on Monday.

The accused is on the run. The family had been living in the rented accommodation for four years. A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered.

