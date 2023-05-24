Kurukshetra man gets 20-year jail for raping minor

A fast-track court of Kurukshetra district awarded 20-year jail to a man for raping a minor girl in 2020.

While proroguing the judgement, the court of additional district and sessions judge also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on the convict, Bunti, alias Golu, of Kurukshetra.

Deputy district attorney Bhupender Singh said the police investigation revealed that the case was reported on September 24, 2020, at Kurukshetra city police station. In the police complaint, the victim’s mother alleged that the accused had kidnapped her minor daughter on the pretext of marriage and she had also given birth to a girl.

Family members of Bunty did not allow the complainant to meet her daughter.

He said acting on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under Sections 342, 366a, 376 and 506 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Child Marriage Act and POCSO Act. After medical examination and statement of the victim, the accused was arrested on October 29, 2020 and produced in the court. Following regular hearing, the court held Bunty guilty and he was sentenced to 20-year jail, he added.

