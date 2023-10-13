Man running anti-drug drive shot at in Tarn Taran

Three unidentified armed assailants allegedly shot at a person running an anti-drug campaign near Manawa village in Bhikhiwind sub-division of Tarn Taran on Wednesday night.

The incident took place around 8.10 pm on Wednesday when Satnam Singh was returning home in his car from a gurdwara.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place around 8.10 pm on Wednesday when Satnam Singh was returning home in his car from a gurdwara.

Satnam, who is the president of an anti-drug association, has also alleged that even after 24 hours of the incident, the police have not recorded his statement to lodge an FIR against the accused.

“Two of the three accused had pistols and opened fire at me. I suffered a bullet injury in my arm,” Satnam said while talking to HT. Satnam had been vocal against those involved in drug smuggling in the border areas of Tarn Taran district.

He said, “I gave some names of drug smugglers to Bhikhiwind deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Preetinder Singh recently. However, no action was taken against them. I suspect that the attack on me was the handiwork of some drug smugglers against whom I have raised my voice.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “Immediately after the incident, a police team visited the spot and took away my car. I was admitted to Patti civil hospital. However, the police are yet to register an FIR.”

The DSP said, “The SHO concerned has been sent to record the victim’s statement.” On the victim’s claim of handing over the names of some drug peddlers, he said, “We will verify them.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON