Man sent to 20 years RI for raping minor in Kurukshetra

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 12, 2023 06:30 AM IST

The court of additional district and sessions judge Payal Mittal sentenced a local man, Sumit Kumar to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a fine of 16,000 for raping a minor girl in 2021, Kurukshetra deputy district attorney Bhupinder Kumar said on Monday.

The case was probed by woman sub-inspector Pawandeep Kaur and the accused was arrested the next day. A court sent him to jail and later a challan was presented before a court on May 13, 2021. (iStock)

He said the victim’s father had filed a complaint at Kurukshetra University police station on March 27, 2021, stating that Sumit raped his 15-year-old daughter during the night of March 26, 2021, following which a case was registered.

The case was probed by woman sub-inspector Pawandeep Kaur and the accused was arrested the next day. A court sent him to jail and later a challan was presented before a court on May 13, 2021.

While hearing the case, the special fast-track court found him guilty under Section 4(2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. It awarded him 20 years of RI along with a fine of 15,000, and one year of jail and 1,000 fine under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

