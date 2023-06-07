Ludhiana: Man sentenced to 20-year RI for raping minor

A fast-track court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl. Following arguments from both sides, the court of additional session judge sentenced him to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed the fine on him. (Shutterstock)

The court of additional sessions judge Ravi Inder Kaur Sandhu also imposed a fine of ₹1.5 lakh on the convict, Aseeb Khan.

The case, filed under the section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), along with sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366-A (procuration of minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code, was registered by Samrala police on September 4, 2020.

Additionally, the convict received seven years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹25,000 under section 363 of the IPC, and 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹25,000 under section 366. All the sentences will run concurrently.

According to the prosecution, the victim’s father lodged a complaint stating that his daughter went missing on August 3, 2020 after leaving the house to visit a nearby temple.

Khan was apprehended on October 6, 2020, in his native village in Uttar Pradesh. The police, after conducting an investigation, discovered that the accused had sexually assaulted the victim at various locations.

Consequently, another case was registered against him under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

