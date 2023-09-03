Panipat POCSO court awards man 20-yr RI for raping minor

A fast-track POCSO court in Panipat awarded 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment to a man found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2020. The court of additional sessions judge Sukhpreet Singh held the man, a migrant labourer from Gonda of Uttar Pradesh, guilty under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and Sections 376 (3) (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. A fast-track POCSO court in Panipat awarded 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment to a man found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2020. (Shutterstock)

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh upon the convict, which will be awarded to the victim. The Dalit victim’s family hails from Bihar and at the time of the incident, the accused and victim used to live in the same locality in Panipat.

As per the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of January 22 and 23 when the victim’s father found her crying. When asked, she told him that the neighbour had caught hold of her when she had gone to answer the nature’s call and forcibly taken her to a room, where he raped her. The man, she revealed, had also slapped her and threatened to kill her when she tried to resist the rape.

Following this, the girl’s father had approached the police and filed a complaint.

