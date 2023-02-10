Ambala man sentenced to 20 years RI for raping minor

Ambala A fast-track court on Thursday sentenced an Ambala man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl in December 2019.

The man identified as Anil (34) was convicted under Section 4 (2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was also fined ₹10,000 by the court of additional sessions judge Aarti Singh. Notably, the minor was declared hostile during the trial and she did not support the prosecution version.

The defence appealed for a lenient sentencing citing the elderly parents, small child and he being the sole breadwinner for the family, however, the public prosecutor argued that the heinous act did not deserve any leniency and sought maximum punishment.

Pronouncing the judgment, the court said, “He committed penetrative sexual assault with victim who was about 14 years and 9 months old i.e. less than 16 years of age. It took place on December 7, 2019, and an FIR was lodged the next day. POCSO Act was amended with effect from August 16, 2019… since penetrative sexual assault was committed on a child below 16 years of age the convict is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 20 years.”

“Thus, keeping in view the circumstance, the court is not inclined to grant any compensation to the victim,” the order read.