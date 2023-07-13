Ludhiana: 22-year-old man gets 4 years in jail under POCSO

A 22-year-old man was sentenced to four years imprisonment under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) by a fast-track court here on Wednesday. The accused frequently teased his younger daughter while she was on her way to the school. (iStock)

The verdict was pronounced by the court of additional sessions judge Amar Jeet Singh, who also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the convict, Raj Kumar, a resident of Double Road, New Teg Bahadur Nagar.

The case against Raj Kumar was registered on June 30, 2020, at Dugri police station after the victim’s father lodged a complaint on June 28, 2020, alleging molestation and harassment of his daughter.

According to the complainant, the accused frequently teased his younger daughter while she was on her way to the school. He stated that Raj Kumar molested his daughter on June 18, 2020, at their home.

The Dugri police registered a case against Raj Kumar under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. After examination of the evidence and testimonies presented, the court found Raj Kumar guilty and sentenced him to four years of imprisonment along with a fine of ₹20,000.

