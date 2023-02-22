Man sentenced to life, aide gets 7-year jail term for murder in Haryana’s Panipat

A district court in Panipat on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a person and seven years imprisonment to his accomplice, convicting them in a 2020 murder case.

Pronouncing the judgement Panipat district and sessions judge Sudesh Kumar Sharma also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 on the convicts, who have been identified as Sandeep and Raju Kumar, a resident of Nangla Rudh in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

The police said that incident took place in December 2021, when the convicts were living in a rented accommodation at Bhainswal village in Panipat. Sandeep was convicted under Sections 302, and 201 of the IPC and Raju under sections 201 of the IPC. The court also slapped ₹50,000 fine on Sandeep and ₹25,000 on Raju.

As per the police investigation, deceased Aakash’s brother had submitted a missing complaint to the Quilla police station on December 14, 2020. He had alleged that on December 10, his brother had left for the factory, but did not return.

The complainant suspected that his brother was murdered by his friends Sandeep and Raju. Following this, police arrested both accused on December 17, 2020. During questioning, Sandeep revealed that he murdered Aakash on the intervening night of December 10-11 as he was having an affair with Aakash’s wife.

The investigation revealed that Sandeep strangulated the victim with the help of a rope and dumped the body in a pond with the help of Raju.