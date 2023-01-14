Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man shot at in Ambala's Shahzadpur

Published on Jan 14, 2023 01:15 AM IST

The victim, Mandeep, was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, said Ambala police

CCTV footage from the area showed the assailants following the victim into the alley and firing at him, following which he collapsed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A man was hospitalised after three motorcycle-borne men fired at him at point-blank range in an alley in Ambala’s Mukundpur village on Friday.

The victim, Mandeep, was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

CCTV footage from the area showed the assailants following the victim into the alley and firing at him, following which he collapsed.

Inspector Bir Bhan, station house officer (SHO), Shahzadpur police station, said, “The attack seems to be a fallout of personal enmity. The victim remains unfit for statement. The matter is under investigation.”

