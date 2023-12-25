Man shot at, robbed of car on Landran Road

Two unidentified persons snatched a car from a 30-year-old Mohali resident after opening fire at him, on Landran Road on Saturday night. Though the car was recovered a few metres away from the spot the next morning, no arrests have been made so far. The complainant said the accused then took away with his Honda car, in which his mobile phone and some crucial documents were kept. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Complainant Akashdeep Singh, who is a property dealer, said that he was on his way home from a party in Sector 68 when the incident took place.

He said around 11:30pm, while traveling on Landran Road, beyond the Sector 86-87 chowk, a Swift Dzire car trailing him suddenly overtook and one of its occupants opened fire at him.

Overcome with fear, he halted the car, stepped out, and sprinted towards the fields alongside the road to ensure his safety.

The complainant said that the two of the accused, with sharp-weapons in their hands, started chasing him through the fields but he managed to give them the slip.

The complainant said the accused then took away with his Honda car, in which his mobile phone and some crucial documents were kept.

The Sohana police station filed a case of carjacking against two unidentified persons under Sections 379B (snatching), 341(wrongful restrain) of the Indian Penal Code, and under Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act.

Sohana station house officer, sub-inspector Jaskanwal Singh said, “The Mohali police found the car in a village, located a few kilometres away from the site of the incident. The case is currently under investigation and soon the accused will be in police net.”

SI Jaskanwal Singh added they are investigating the case from all angles, considering that the complainant was under the influence of alcohol while giving his statement.