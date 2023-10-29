Man shot dead by robbers in Amritsar

A 30-year-old man, who was shot by unidentified men on a bike after he refused to hand them his bag, in Anand Avenue, a posh locality in Civil Lines Area of Amritsar, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar of Guru Nanak Pura locality.

As per information, he was going to a Jagran around 12am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when unidentified persons stopped him and told him to hand over his bag. As he refused to do so, the men opened fire at him, leaving him injured. He succumbed to injuries later, said the police.

