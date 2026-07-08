Man, sister-in-law found dead from Barsola canal in Jind: Cops

Bodies of a man and his sister-in-law have been recovered from the Barsola Minor of Sirsa Branch Canal near Baroda village in Uchana area of Jind district, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that both bodies were in a highly decomposed state and said that it is suspected that the bodies remained in water for several days. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Rahul Kumar, 32, and Salita Rani, 28. Police said Rani is the wife of Rahul’s younger brother, Kaptan Singh of Palwa village.

The police officials said that Rahul is married and has children. The hands of both deceased were found tied to each other. According to the preliminary investigation, Rahul and Salita went missing from their home on June 26.

According to the police, two days later on June 28, Salita called her husband and informed him that she was with Rahul in Chandigarh. Initially, both refused to return home but on July 3, Salita informed her family that they would return by the evening on the same day.

But on July 3 evening, Rahul’s car was found abandoned near Narwana on the Sirsa Branch Canal road. The rear windshield of the car was broken, and both of their slippers were also lying at the spot. On the complaint of the family members, the police had registered a complaint of a missing person and started the investigation. On Monday evening the locals spotted the bodies floating in the Barsola Minor and they informed the police.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police, the spot is around 5km from their village and both bodies were in a highly decomposed state as they remained in water for several days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, the spot is around 5km from their village and both bodies were in a highly decomposed state as they remained in water for several days. {{/usCountry}}

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Uchana station house officer (SHO) Chandrapal said that the bodies of Rahul and Salita have been recovered from Barsola Minor and their hands were tied to each other. The bodies have been sent to PGIMS Rohtak for post-mortem.

He said that the post-mortem report will reveal whether it is a case of suicide or there is some other reason behind their deaths. “Investigation is underway and forensic teams have collected evidence from both the spot where the car was found and the location where the bodies were recovered,” he said, adding that statements of family members have been registered and further relevant sections will be added in the FIR after the investigation.

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