Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man stabbed to death by his father in Amritsar
chandigarh news

Man stabbed to death by his father in Amritsar

Published on Oct 02, 2021 08:23 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar

A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his father over a minor domestic quarrel in Raja Sansi town of Amritsar, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Lovely Singh. His father, Santokh Singh, 55, is currently on the run.

The victim’s wife, Pinki, who is the complainant in the case, said that she had recently been gifted a car by her aunt, as she had been taking care of her during her illness. “My father-in-law was envious of the gift and used to taunt me by saying that I would elope with someone in that car. On Friday evening, he came home in a drunken state and again started taunting me. When my husband intervened, my father-in-law stabbed him with a knife and fled,” she said.

Based on her complaint, police have booked Santok Singh under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh of Rajasansi police station said, “Raids are on to nab the accused.”

