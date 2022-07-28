Man stabs business rival to death at Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony

A 35-year-old man stabbed his business rival to death following an argument at Bapu Dham Colony (BDC) on Wednesday morning.

Aarti, the wife of the deceased, Avtaar, 37, also suffered serious stab wounds in the attack.

The accused, identified as Jai Kishan, 35, fled from the spot after the attack, but was arrested soon after.

Avtaar, the victim, and (right) Jai Kishan, the accused. (HT)

Police said Avtaar and Jai sold cosmetics and gift articles at adjacent shops in the colony, and used to have frequent arguments owing to business rivalry.

On Wednesday morning, Avtaar was at his shop when Jai again picked up an argument with him and in a fit of rage attacked him with a sharp-edged object.

On finding her husband being attacked, Aarti intervened and also sustained stab wounds.

The injured couple was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where Avtaar was declared brought dead. Aarti remains under treatment.

The deceased’s body has been kept at the GMSH mortuary for post-mortem examination. Apart from his wife, he is survived by two minor children.

The accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-26 police station. He will be produced before the court on Thursday.

