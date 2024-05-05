Man thrashed to death in Ferozepur village over alleged sacrilege

A 25-year-old man was hacked to death with swords by a mob, allegedly after he tore off the pages of Guru Granth Sahib in a village in Ferozepur. A 25-year-old man was hacked to death with swords by a mob, allegedly after he tore off the pages of Guru Granth Sahib in a village in Ferozepur. (HT File)

According to a complaint filed by Lakhvir Singh of Mahalam village, Bakhsish Singh of Talli Gulam village had visited the gurdwara in Bandala village around 2.30 pm. After paying respects to the Guru Granth Sahib, he reportedly tore off its pages and tried to flee.

Lakhvir claimed that the alleged sacrilege was captured on closed-circuit television cameras installed inside the gurdwara.

The accused was then apprehended by fellow villagers and subjected to brutal assault with swords before being taken to a local hospital. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Confirming the incident, superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar said the situation is under control.

“A case has been registered against Bakshish under Section 295-A (outraging religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code,” added SP Kumar.

Cops said that initially a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against unidentified members of the mob, but it was being turned into a murder FIR. Police sources said that some members of the mob who killed Bakshish have been identified.

Heavy police presence was observed at the spot at the time of the filing of the report.

Akal Takht jathedar condemns sacrilege incident

Amritsar: Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh expressed grief over the alleged sacrilege incident in Ferozepur and termed the killing of the accused as a “reaction to the failure to punish the culprits and give them exemplary punishments.” He also ordered the Sikh Sangat to socially and religiously boycott the family of the accused and not allow his last rites to be carried out in any gurdwara. He further said that the recurring sacrilege incidents are part of a “well-planned” conspiracy and the government had failed in curbing such incidents as well as punishing the culprits.