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Man tied to pole, thrashed, head shaved over theft suspicion; 1 held in Ludhiana

Locals alleged that he had been involved in repeated thefts in the area and that police failed to act despite several complaints; cops deny claim

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 03:32 am IST
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
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A man was tied to an electricity pole, thrashed and his head shaved by local residents and shopkeepers in Jodhewal on suspicion of theft.

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons and arrested a hairdresser, Ashok Kumar, in connection with the case. (HT File)

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons and arrested a hairdresser, Ashok Kumar, in connection with the case.

The incident, reported from Noorwala Road on Sunday, came to light after a purported video of the assault surfaced on social media.

According to police, the video shows the man being beaten and publicly humiliated while bystanders recorded the episode. The man was not only assaulted but also had his hair and eyebrows shaved using an electric trimmer. In the video, he is seen pleading for mercy with folded hands but the assault continued unabated.

Locals alleged that the man had been involved in repeated thefts in the area and claimed that police had failed to act despite prior complaints.

However, police officials said no formal complaint had been lodged earlier and the man’s alleged involvement remains unverified.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

assault police theft video
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Man tied to pole, thrashed, head shaved over theft suspicion; 1 held in Ludhiana
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Man tied to pole, thrashed, head shaved over theft suspicion; 1 held in Ludhiana
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