Man, victim’s aunt get 10 years jail in rape case

The court of additional sessions judge Harbans Singh Lekhi convicted a resident of Manuke village and the aunt of the victim from Jagraon to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each to be paid by the convicted individuals.

The case, registered on June 13, 2022, at Jagraon Police Station, highlighted the involvement of the victim’s aunt in the crime. The accused were charged under Sections 376 and 120 B of the IPC following the complaint made by the victim.

According to the complainant, she was residing at her maternal uncle’s house. On June 4, 2022, her aunt persuaded her to accompany her to the residence of an acquaintance. On reaching the woman’s house, the aunt forcefully pushed the victim into a room, where Gurjinder Singh, the accused, was already present. Singh then subjected her to sexual assault.

The victim’s aunt later entered the room, and the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone. After returning home, the victim mustered the courage to confide in her mother, who filed an FIR against the culprits.

Following the registration of the case, the police apprehended the accused. During the court proceedings, the accused pleaded innocence, claiming to be falsely implicated. However, based on the evidence presented during the trial, the court handed down the aforementioned sentence.

