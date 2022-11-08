Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man who distributed sweets after Shiv Sena leader’s murder has radical link: Ludhiana police

Man who distributed sweets after Shiv Sena leader’s murder has radical link: Ludhiana police

Published on Nov 08, 2022 01:01 AM IST

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said Kulwinder’s wife Amritpal Kaur is facing trial in a case registered against her under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Mohali in 2018

Ludhiana police on Monday identified the man who was caught on camera while celebrating the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri by distributing sweets at city’s Jalandhar Bypass chowk. (Sourced)
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

Ludhiana police on Monday identified the man who was caught on camera while celebrating the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri by distributing sweets at Jalandhar Bypass chowk.

Kulwinder Singh alias Golu from Sangrur had been living in Salem Tabri and working with a private bus company as an ‘adda incharge’.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said, “Kulwinder’s wife Amritpal Kaur alias Amrit is facing trial in a case registered against her under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Mohali in 2018. She is currently lodged in jail.”

He said what instigated Kulwinder to celebrate Suri’s death will be ascertained after his arrest for which raids were being conducted.

The police are also probing if he was in contact with any radical group, he added.

An FIR against Kulwinder was registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code following the complaint of Shiv Sena Samajwadi chairperson Honey Bhardwaj.

He said Kulwinder, while distributing ‘laddoos’ at Jalandhar bypass on Friday, had announced that he was celebrating the murder of Sudhir Suri.

Wife lodged in jail under UAPA

The Ludhiana police commissioner said that Mohali police had busted a terror module in July 2018 with the arrest of Amritpal and three others – Harbarinder Singh, Jarnail Singh and Randeep Singh.

“The police had recovered illegal weapons from their possession. They had also found that the four arrested persons, under the banner of Khalistan Zindabad, had hatched a conspiracy to kill those accused of sacrilege and members of some socio-religious organisations,” he added.

    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

Story Saved
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
