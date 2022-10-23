Man who vandalised Sector 22 dhaba lands in police net

A week after two inebriated men vandalised an eatery in Sector 22 and attacked the staff, police arrested one of the accused on Saturday.

The accused, Mukesh Passi of Sector 35, and his brother, who is on the run, had allegedly trashed Nukkar Dhaba in Sector 22 on October 18, after the staff told the siblings not to consume alcohol outside the eatery. The duo was identified with the help of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the staff told them off, the accused returned half-an-hour later with a rod and sword, and proceeded to vandalise the premises. Police said the main glass at the entrance of the shop was damaged and the staffer manning the counter and the cook suffered minor injuries in the attack. They also damaged the windshield of a car parked outside the dhaba.

Passi had allegedly told the staffers that he had links with different gangs, but the police dismissed the claim. A case was registered at the Sector 17 police station.

Earlier, a rape case had also been filed against the accused at the Sector 11 police station, but the charges were dropped after a compromise was reached.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}