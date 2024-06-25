Man, woman found dead in Hisar village

A 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman of the same village in Hisar died after allegedly consuming poisonous substances on Monday, said police. Their bodies were recovered from the fields, police added. (iStock)

Their bodies were recovered from the fields, police added. According to police, the duo were neighbours. Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said that prima facie it seems that the duo were in relationship. They consumed pesticide.

“Their bodies were sent for the post-mortem examination. Both the families are reluctant to speak on this. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc has been initiated,” the spokesman added.