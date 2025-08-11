Management education needs thoughtful realignment

Having spent more than five decades in the field of management education—serving, observing, and learning alongside students, faculty, and academic leaders— I have had the privilege of being a part of its remarkable journey in India. From the early years of institution building to today’s rapidly evolving, technology-infused classrooms, management education has constantly adapted to the aspirations of a changing society and the demands of a dynamic business world. Students and parents must critically evaluate offerings, probe beyond the prospectus and remain clear about their own aspirations

Today, we stand at an exciting yet complex crossroads. The language of the MBA classroom is infused with terms like artificial intelligence, business analytics, fintech, sustainability, digital transformation, and entrepreneurship. This reflects a welcome openness to innovation and a determination to equip future managers for a world shaped by disruptive technologies and global market shifts.

But rapid adaptation must be tempered with thoughtful reflection. Technology and data are powerful enablers, not replacements, for the core purpose of management education—developing sound judgment, ethical reasoning, problem-solving ability, leadership skills, and a deep understanding of people and organisations.

People, purpose & partnerships

The most enduring value of an MBA lies not merely in adopting the tools of the moment, but in meaningfully connecting them to business thinking and decision-making. For example, a course on data analytics is far more valuable when students learn not just to work with algorithms and dashboards, but also to frame the right business questions, interpret data within its broader context, and weigh the human and ethical consequences of their decisions. Without that integration, technology risks becoming a fashionable accessory rather than a genuine asset in managerial practice.

Unfortunately, some institutions respond to emerging trends by adding a few electives or weekend workshops without rethinking the core program design. Titles such as “AI-Integrated MBA” or “MBA in Business Analytics” may create an aura of modernity, but without rigorous domain coursework, trained faculty, practical exposure, and strong industry linkages, such programs risk being more promotional than purposeful.

Career outcomes—such as the relevance of job roles, the quality of internships, and the credibility of salary data—remain the real test of a programme’s worth. Students and parents must critically evaluate offerings, probe beyond the prospectus, and remain clear about their own aspirations

Over the decades, Indian management education has navigated many turning points—liberalisation in the 1990s, globalisation in the 2000s, and now, the digital transformation of industries. Each phase has tested the system’s resilience and sparked innovation, but its enduring relevance has always been tied to a larger sense of purpose: contributing to national development and shaping leaders with integrity.

MBA vs PGDM debate

A recurring point of confusion for aspirants is the MBA vs. PGDM debate. The assumption that one is inherently superior is misplaced. What truly matters is the programme’s quality, relevance, and delivery. Many PGDM institutions enjoy strong academic and industry standing—often outperforming some MBA-granting universities—and the reverse is equally true. The focus must shift from the label to the learning experience.

A good MBA can broaden perspectives, build leadership, instil ethics, and foster adaptability—but only with a curriculum that blends cutting-edge skills with timeless capabilities like critical thinking and collaboration. Faculty must move beyond static teaching to continuous learning, industry engagement, and mentoring. Employers, too, should partner beyond recruitment—co-designing curricula, offering live projects, and providing feedback to keep programmes relevant. Regulators can enable innovation while ensuring quality and accountability. India’s diversity demands varied models of management education, but all must share a commitment to excellence, transparency, and preparing students for success in a rapidly changing business world.

Building stronger bridges between academia & industry

The world is watching Indian talent—and learning from it. Indian-origin professionals head some of the world’s most respected corporations, research institutions, and business schools. Their achievements are a testament to the calibre of our foundational education and the adaptability of our graduates. Many of these leaders began their journeys in Indian classrooms, taught by Indian faculty, and shaped by Indian challenges—proving that the right nurturing at home can yield global impact.

Yet this success also casts a sharp light on the gap between what our best graduates achieve abroad and the standards we often accept within our own borders. If our professionals can compete and excel internationally, why should our domestic institutions not match the world’s best? The gap is not in capability—it lies in coherence, vision, and execution.

We do not need a radical overhaul, but we do need a thoughtful realignment. This means resisting the temptation to chase every new trend without depth, while ensuring that curricula remain responsive to industry realities. It means building stronger, longer-term bridges between academia and industry, empowering faculty with the tools and training they need, and focusing on substance over slogans. It means measuring success not by the gloss of a brochure but by the career trajectories and societal contributions of graduates.

Above all, it means anchoring management education in values—integrity, service, and a commitment to lifelong learning—that will remain relevant long after today’s buzzwords fade. Technology will evolve, markets will shift, and business models will be disrupted, but the need for wise, ethical, and empathetic leaders will endure.

The MBA in India has always been more than a degree—it is, at its best, a transformative experience. The responsibility now lies with institutions, faculty, regulators, and industry to ensure that transformation is meaningful, sustainable, and worthy of the trust students and society place in it. The moment is ripe, the opportunity is vast, and the stakes are high. This is our time to align ambition with authenticity, and to shape management education so that management graduates stay relevant.

(The writer is former dean university instructions, Panjab University, Chandigarh. Views expressed are personal)