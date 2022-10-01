Manali gets art and craft culture centre ‘Dev Lok’

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated the art and craft culture centre ‘Dev Lok’ at Baragran Bihal near Manali of Kullu district, which has been constructed in PPP mode at a cost of ₹46 crore.

The CM said that Manali was a world-famous tourist destination and this art and craft culture centre, an ADB Project would provide a unique place for solace seekers and tourists. He said that this mega project would also showcase the rich cultural repository of the state. He said that the state was not only known for serene settings but also was a great place for adventure sports like mountaineering, rock-climbing, river rafting, paragliding etc.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the local artists and artisans would also get an opportunity to promote, exhibit and market their products through this unique centre. He said that spread over 22 acres of land, this project would also become an attraction for adventure-loving tourists.

Education minister Govind Thakur said that the centre would prove an added attraction for the tourists visiting the area. He said that the tourists would also get an opportunity to peep into the rich and diverse culture and history of Himachal Pradesh. He also thanked Deepa Sahi for encouraging locals to be part of this ambitious project.

Noted actor and director-promoter of Dev Lok, Deepa Sahi and Ketan Mehta, while welcoming the chief minister, said that Dev Lok would prove a milestone in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the state.

Kullu deputy commissioner Ashutosh Garg and SP Gurudev Sharma were also present on the occasion among others.