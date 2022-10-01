Watch: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur dances with folk artists in Manali

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur was on Saturday seen performing traditional dance form- ‘Nati' - with folk artists at the local arts and crafts cultural center in Manali.

A 52 second clip - shared by news agency ANI - showed the chief minister shaking a leg with folk dancers dressed in ethnic attire to the beat of several musical instruments like Dhol. Kallu Nati, a traditional form in Himachal Pradesh, is performed by dancing in slow swaying movements by making circles or standing in rows.

The visuals caught the chief minister bonding over traditions with assembly polls nearing.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur joins the people of Manali, as they perform Nati - a folk dance at the local arts & crafts cultural center pic.twitter.com/16xZAPRBya — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

On Friday, Thakur also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs. 71.38 crore at Gandhi Chowk in Mandi. The chief minister inaugurated Rs. 5.5 crore new building of Municipal Corporation, Rs. 6 crore building of Residential Quarters IRBN 3rd Battalion at Pandoh, Rs. 2.42 crore Armory Store and Armory Building of IRBN 3rd Battalion at Pandoh, Rs. 88 lakh building of Veterinary Hospital Pandoh and Rs. 72 lakh Trekker Hut of Forest Department, in Mandi, ANI reported.

Apart from this, the foundation stone of Rs. 28.94 crore Water Supply Scheme for newly added areas of Municipal Corporation Mandi, Rs. 3 crore Municipal Corporation Parking and Red Cross shopping Complex Mandi, Rs. 92 lakh Parking in Zonal Hospital Mandi and Rs. 23 crore Regional Institute and Training Center of Health and Family Welfare Mandi were also laid by the chief minister, the report added.

