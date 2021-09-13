Manali-Leh highway closed due to rain, snowfall in Himachal

The Manali-Leh highway has been closed for traffic due to snowfall in the higher reaches on Monday, officials said.

Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar said the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has pressed men and machinery to restore traffic on the strategic highway after a fresh spell of snowfall at Baralacha La.

At 15,912 feet, Baralacha La is one of the five highest mountain passes on the Manali-Leh highway. Rohtang La, Nakee La, Lachung La and Tanglang La are the other four passes.

Leh-Delhi bus service suspended

The Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has temporarily suspended its Leh-Delhi bus service. The route that covers a distance of more than 1,000 km is the longest with one of the most dangerous stretches on which the HRTC runs buses.

The Lahaul HRTC regional manager has said that the bus service will be suspended for winter if bad weather extends beyond September 15.

Earlier, the bus service remained suspended for one-and-a-half years due to Covid-19 and was resumed on July 1.

NH-5 closed at Urni

Meanwhile, National Highway number 5 that connects Shimla and Kinnaur has been closed for traffic after a bailey bridge was damaged due to a landslide.

The bridge is being repaired.

Traffic on the Kalka-Shimla highway that was closed due to a landslide on Sunday night has been restored.

In Kullu district, a landslide at Nehru Kund near Vashisht has blocked a link road.

Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rain for the past three days.

Rain forecast till September 17

The meteorological department has forecast rain till September 17. However, the intensity of the monsoon will weaken from Tuesday onwards.

The monsoon is likely to withdraw from Himachal Pradesh by September 26.

This season, the monsoon claimed 379 lives besides causing loss of an estimated ₹998 crore due to damage to public and private property.