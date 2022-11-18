Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mandi Gobindgarh reports worst air quality in Punjab

Mandi Gobindgarh reports worst air quality in Punjab

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 12:49 AM IST

Bathinda had a moderate AQI at the value of 199, just two notches below the ‘poor’ category. Six other continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) also registered AQI of moderate level

A farmer burns stubble after a harvest in a paddy field on the outskirts of Jalandhar on November 3, 2022. (AFP)
A farmer burns stubble after a harvest in a paddy field on the outskirts of Jalandhar on November 3, 2022. (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent

The Air Quality Index (AQI) dipped from ‘moderate’ to ‘very poor’ in Mandi Gobindgarh, while many places across Punjab also registered a dip in air quality on Thursday. The state registered 966 incidents of paddy stubble burning today.

According to the Centre Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Mandi Gobindgarh had the worst AQI of 328 on the scale tagged as ‘very poor’.

Bathinda had a moderate AQI at the value of 199, just two notches below the ‘poor’ category. Six other continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) also registered AQI of moderate level. Jalandhar reported an AQI of 189 (moderate), a dip from 93 (satisfactory) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) data said Fazilka topped the chart of farm fires with 221 cases on Thursday.

Amritsar recorded just a single fire event, and 11 other districts also registered cases of farm fires. (HT)
Amritsar recorded just a single fire event, and 11 other districts also registered cases of farm fires. (HT)

The total number of farm fires this Kharif season reached 47,788. Muktsar recorded 188 farm fires, followed by 107 in Moga and 102 each in Bathinda and Faridkot.

Amritsar recorded just a single fire event, and 11 other districts also registered cases of farm fires.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out