Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Workers’ strike hits wheat procurement in Sangrur

Workers’ strike hits wheat procurement in Sangrur

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Apr 18, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Mandi workers in Sangrur district went on strike after the state government increased their wage by only 12 paise instead of the promised 25%. This disrupted wheat procurement in the region.

Wheat procurement was hit in Sangrur district due to a strike of mandi workers (labourers). No work of unloading, loading, cleaning and weighting of grains were carried out at majority of the district grain markets on Monday.

Mandi workers (labourers) during a strike in Sangrur on Monday. (HT Photo)
Mandi workers (labourers) during a strike in Sangrur on Monday. (HT Photo)

They went on a strike after the state government increased only 12 paise in their wage against the promise of 25% increase. They were demanding the government to implement what they had promised a few days ago.

According to the workers, chief minister Bhagwant Mann promised to hike their wages by 25% a few days ago. But in the revised wage list, they get only a 0.93% increase.

Raj Kumar, alias Raju, president of the Mandi Mazdoor Union, Sangrur, said, “We wait for the procurement season to begin only to earn 10,000 to 12,000. It is hard to run a house with such a meagre amount. However, we had high hopes from the CM. We had distributed sweets in grain markets when he promised to give a 25% hike in wages.”

Later in the evening, the workers ended their strike after the government fixed a meeting over the issue on April 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chief minister government demand meeting strike bhagwant mann promise sangrur district + 6 more
chief minister government demand meeting strike bhagwant mann promise sangrur district + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out