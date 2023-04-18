Workers’ strike hits wheat procurement in Sangrur

Wheat procurement was hit in Sangrur district due to a strike of mandi workers (labourers). No work of unloading, loading, cleaning and weighting of grains were carried out at majority of the district grain markets on Monday. Mandi workers (labourers) during a strike in Sangrur on Monday. (HT Photo)

They went on a strike after the state government increased only 12 paise in their wage against the promise of 25% increase. They were demanding the government to implement what they had promised a few days ago.

According to the workers, chief minister Bhagwant Mann promised to hike their wages by 25% a few days ago. But in the revised wage list, they get only a 0.93% increase.

Raj Kumar, alias Raju, president of the Mandi Mazdoor Union, Sangrur, said, “We wait for the procurement season to begin only to earn ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 12,000. It is hard to run a house with such a meagre amount. However, we had high hopes from the CM. We had distributed sweets in grain markets when he promised to give a 25% hike in wages.”

Later in the evening, the workers ended their strike after the government fixed a meeting over the issue on April 25.