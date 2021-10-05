Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Mandis in Haryana haven't started paddy procurement yet: BKU chief Chaduni

Published on Oct 05, 2021 08:01 PM IST
The Centre on Saturday took back its decision to postpone the procurement till October 11 and announced that it will start the procurement in Punjab and Haryana from Sunday only.(HT file photo. Representative image)
ANI |

Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Tuesday alleged that the mandis in the state haven't started the paddy procurement yet.

Speaking to reporters, Chaduni said, "Mandis haven't yet started paddy procurement. All terms and conditions including the cap of 25 quintals should be removed."

"The government should start procurement from today onwards otherwise from tomorrow, we request farmers to gherao the political leaders," he stated.

Earlier on Friday, the Central government informed that procurement of paddy under Minimum Support Price (MSP) operation would commence from October 11 in Punjab and Haryana.

However, amid protests in both states over the aforesaid order, the Centre on Saturday took back its decision to postpone the procurement till October 11 and announced that it will start the procurement in both states from Sunday only.

