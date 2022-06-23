Mango mania: Fruity delights from tricity

Yellow all! With the markets being full of plump, juicy and ripe mangoes, tricity food joints are making the most of it by coming up with delightful mango delicacies.

A versatile range of options are available to city foodies to enjoy before summer ends. So, if you are looking for options to make your day mangolicious, we’re here to help!

MANGO CHEESE SLICE

Mango Cheese Slice (Photos: Subhashree Nanda/HT)

This cheesecake slice is a silky-smooth dessert of mascarpone cheese and fresh cream with a biscuit crumble base and Alphonso mangoes topping. It’s an absolute treat to the palate and a perfect way to continue your love affair with juicy and ripe mangoes.

Where: IL Forno Magico, Phase 3B2, Mohali

Timing: 9am to 12 midnight

Price: ₹250

MANGO MILKSHAKE

Mango Milkshake

Most aam-lovers enjoy a chilled glass of mango shake. This milkshake has generous amount of freshly whipped cream and a topping of crumbled cake which makes it smooth and delicious. From creating new concoctions, to packaging to interiors, the idea, of this outlet, is to be different. Why? Cause there’s no fun in doing things that have already been done.

Where: Milkshake and Co, Sector 8 (Inner market), Chandigarh; and Phase 3B2, Mohali

Timing: 10: 05am to 11:55pm

Price: ₹229

MANGO PAAN

Mango Paan

Paan, which is a delicacy for many, acquires a distinct taste when served with mango flavour. A betel leaf covered with mango flavoured chocolate with chunks of mango inside, this paan simply melts in the mouth. It’s quite popular among our customers, says an employee.

Where: Chaurasia Paan Bhandar, Sector 18, Chandigarh

Timing: 11am to 11pm

Price: ₹60

CHOCO AAM JUGALBANDI KULFI

Choco Aam Jugalbandi Kulfi

If you enjoy frozen treats, this mango kulfi is sure to leave you speechless. This kulfi is a careful balance of taste and unique flavours. The best of both worlds put together! With each bite one can enjoy the jugalbandi of Alphonso Mango and Belgian Chocolate. It’s refreshing taste is sure to overwhelm the palate.

Where: Grameen Kulfi, Sector 45, Chandigarh

Timing: 11:30am onwards

Price: ₹169

MANGO WAFFLE

Mango Waffle

This whole wheat and malted barley Belgian waffle has toppings of seasonal mango chunks with white chocolate or sinfully rich Nutella along with whipped cream. There are three variants of the base – classic, chocolate and red velvet. Also, you can customise it to your taste with a variety of toppings.

Where: Le Gaufres, Sector 8 (Inner market), Chandigarh

Timing: 9:30am to 11: 30 pm

Price: ₹260

