Trader shot in foot in Mohali, three booked

Police have launched a manhunt for three masked men who shot a shopkeeper in the foot at Jhampur village in Mohali on Thursday night during busy market hours.

Police at the crime scene in Jhampur village, Mohali, on Friday. (HT Photo)

Before fleeing, the assailants threw a chit with the inscription: “First and last warning”, said police.

The victim, Rohit Gupta, 40, is a resident of Dhanas, Chandigarh, and runs a gift shop in Jhampur village.

Around 9 pm on Thursday, he was closing his shop, when three men arrived there on a motorcycle. Dalip Kumar, a nearby shopkeeper, told the police that one of the three men pulled out a weapon.

Before Rohit could react, the assailants opened fire. Three shots were fired, one of which hit Rohit in the foot. The incident triggered panic in the busy market, sending onlookers scurrying for cover.

After throwing a chit and threatening Rohit, the trio fled on their motorcycle.

Rohit was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, from where he was further referred to PGIMER. He underwent surgery and is stated to be out of danger.

Superintendent of police (SP, Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said the assailants had covered their faces with masks.

“The victim is out of danger. Investigation has been initiated to nab the accused. CCTV cameras installed in the market are being checked. Eyewitness account is also being collected. The matter will be probed from all angles. The accused will be caught soon,” said Brar.

They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 386 (extortion), 352 (assault using criminal force) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. A forensic team visited the spot and collected evidence.

Victim had filed complaint about threat calls

Brar said during probe, it came to light that Rohit had submitted a complaint of receiving threat calls with Chandigarh Police nearly a month ago.

“In May, Rohit received a WhatsApp message for extortion. A few days later, someone smashed the rear windshield of his car. The victim had approached the Chandigarh police, who had lodged a daily diary report (DDR) to probe the matter,” an investigator said.

