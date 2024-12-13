Manimajra 24x7 water supply project in trial phase: Centre

Under the Smart City Mission (SCM), a 24x7 water supply pilot project has been initiated in Manimajra and is currently in trial phase, the central government said on Thursday. The information was shared by the ministry of housing and urban affairs in a reply to a question by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari. MP Manish Tewari said no project that makes Chandigarh smart or futuristic has been implemented. (HT FIle photo for)

The reply evoked a scathing reply from Tewari, who said launch of the project by home minister Amit Shah in August this year was nothing more than a photo opportunity. “As evident from the reply, the project is still in the trial phase and they are very far away from achieving 24x7 water supply. Moreover, if you look at the list of Smart City projects implemented since 2014, they are routine municipal corporation (MC) projects,” Tewari said.

The ministry said during the trials, installed systems and equipment are being tested to verify performance, identify defects, and ensure that components meet desired standards.

The ministry further stated that ever since the launch of the project in August this year, supply hours have been enhanced from 9 hours to 18 hours in various zones. Besides, water billing quantity has been increased from 2.5 million gallon per day (MGD) to 3.5 MGD with the installation of 12,700 smart water meters, which would help in reducing non-revenue water (NRW). Identification and isolation of unauthorised water connections is also being done.

The ministry also said potable water is being supplied to residents, with chlorine analysers installed in each district metered area (DMA) and at critical points to ensure maintenance of water quality. To ensure water quality, daily water samples are being collected by MC. Additionally, random water samples are being taken on a daily basis from various households in Manimajra.

No grievance has been reported in November 2024 from Manimajra, it was stated.

About the project

The Manimajra water supply project, being executed under the Smart City Mission as a pilot project, is aimed at switching from intermittent supply to a 24x7 continuous supply system.

The project, for which the foundation stone was laid on November 13, 2021, by the then Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit, was launched after missing four deadlines - August 2023, December 2023, January 2024 and March 2024.

The project worth around ₹165 crore has two components - capital work and installation of water meters. While around ₹74 crore will be spent on the capital works, around ₹91 crore has been allocated for maintaining the system for the next 15 years.

As a part of the project, two underground water reservoirs, each with a capacity of 2 MGD, have been constructed. Besides, 13,700 water meters in Manimajra have also been replaced with ultrasonic smart water meters, to ensure a smart billing system.

Once the pilot project is fully complete and operational, it is expected to benefit over 1 lakh residents in Manimajra, including Modern Housing Complex, Shivalik Enclave, Indira Colony, Shastri Nagar and old Manimajra.

Decreasing NRW or water leakage from the current 38% to 15% is a major goal of this project. Sensors in the supply system will measure water consumption, water levels and water flow rates on a real-time basis. The smart meters will provide consumers with data to help them monitor their usage and reduce costs, while also allowing remote monitoring and billing.