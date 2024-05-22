 Manimajra man gets 3 years jail for girl’s rape - Hindustan Times
Manimajra man gets 3 years jail for girl’s rape

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 22, 2024 09:16 AM IST

In her complaint, the 15-year-old victim’s mother had mentioned that Babu Lal, with the help of co-accused Geeta, had raped her minor daughter on multiple occasions and was threatening to make her obscene video public if the matter was reported to police

A special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced a Manimajra resident to three years’ imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl.

Apart from the jail term, convict Babu Ram, who worked as a tea seller, was also fined 20,000.

The case was registered on the complaint of victim’s mother on August 28, 2021 under Sections 376 (3) and 354­-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Manimajra police station.

In her complaint, she had mentioned that Babu Lal, with the help of co-accused Geeta, had raped her minor daughter on multiple occasions and was threatening to make her obscene video public if the matter was reported to police.

Following a hearing on Monday, the court had held Babu Lal guilty while acquitting Geeta in the case.

