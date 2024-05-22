Manimajra man gets 3 years jail for girl’s rape

A special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced a Manimajra resident to three years’ imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl. Apart from the jail term, convict Babu Ram, who worked as a tea seller, was also fined ₹ 20,000. (iStock)

Apart from the jail term, convict Babu Ram, who worked as a tea seller, was also fined ₹20,000.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The case was registered on the complaint of victim’s mother on August 28, 2021 under Sections 376 (3) and 354­-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Manimajra police station.

In her complaint, she had mentioned that Babu Lal, with the help of co-accused Geeta, had raped her minor daughter on multiple occasions and was threatening to make her obscene video public if the matter was reported to police.

Following a hearing on Monday, the court had held Babu Lal guilty while acquitting Geeta in the case.