Manimajra man gets 3 years jail for girl’s rape
In her complaint, the 15-year-old victim’s mother had mentioned that Babu Lal, with the help of co-accused Geeta, had raped her minor daughter on multiple occasions and was threatening to make her obscene video public if the matter was reported to police
A special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced a Manimajra resident to three years’ imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl.
Apart from the jail term, convict Babu Ram, who worked as a tea seller, was also fined ₹20,000.
The case was registered on the complaint of victim’s mother on August 28, 2021 under Sections 376 (3) and 354-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Manimajra police station.
In her complaint, she had mentioned that Babu Lal, with the help of co-accused Geeta, had raped her minor daughter on multiple occasions and was threatening to make her obscene video public if the matter was reported to police.
Following a hearing on Monday, the court had held Babu Lal guilty while acquitting Geeta in the case.