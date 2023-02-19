Manimajra man held with drugs, air gun

Police arrested a 34-year-old man after recovering arms and drugs from his possession. The accused has been identified as Varinder Saini of Manimajra.

Police recovered an air gun, seven air cylinders, a packet of pellets, a plastic bag containing 105 bottles of cough syrup, 100 ml each containing chlorpheniramine maleate and codeine phosphate, alprazolam tablets strips, a laptop and an iPhone.

The arrest was made while a team patrolling in the area received a tip about a man driving a Honda Amaze with illegal ammunition. The accused was then stopped at a naka near Mauli Jagran Chowk police station. On failing to produce any licence or permit for possessing these banned tablets, syrup and a weapon, police booked the accused under the Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.